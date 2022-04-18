A student of the Luong Dinh Cua Primary School in District 3 goes to a vacination site for immunization.

Head of the Ky Dong Primary School Vo Thi Thuong Huyen said that the educational facility has a total number of 397 fifth-grade students whose parents have agreed to vaccination for Covid-19.



As planned, 200 students will receive their first Covid-19 vaccine in the morning and 200 others will be vaccinated in the evening on the same day. However, only 88 pupils who met the safety requirements of pre-vaccination screening testing joined the program in the morning.

A student of the Colette Secondary School of District 3 gets Covid-19 vaccine.

Students in grades 5–6 get a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at seven vaccination sites in the district’s primary schools.

Head of the Department of Training and Education of District 3 Pham Dang Khoa said that the district had a good preparation for Covid-19 vaccination and met the health requirement.

According to the Department of Training and Education of District 3, this vaccination campaign will offer doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 2,204 sixth-graders and 10,322 students in primary schools.

The locality has simultaneously organized an immunization program for students in grades 4,5,6 from April 18-28. Kids aged five and under ten years will receive Covid-19 vaccine when the city has enough vaccine supply.

Those between 5 and 12 years old who do not have Covid-19 shot yet will be injected with the vaccine on April 29.

Prior testing before vaccination

In District 1, the Covid-19 vaccination drive for pupils in grades 4 and 5 also took place at the Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School. On April 16, more than 70 students of the Vo Truong Toan Secondary School in the district previously received their first shot against the virus.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged five and under 12 years is expected to be held at secondary and primary schools in Thu Duc City and 21 districts across the city from now until April 28.

Instructions for the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged five and under 12 years old in a school

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh