6,468 community cases of Covid-19, 12,375 recoveries reported on Saturday

Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest number of infections with 5,481 cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong (4,049), Dong Nai (797), Long An (451), Tien Giang (241).
Aside from that, Dong Thap reported 143 cases, Da Nang (109), Khanh Hoa (92), Quang Binh (90), Kien Giang (77), Nghe An (70), Hanoi (61), Dak Lak (60), Binh Thuan (49), Can Tho (37), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (35), Ben Tre (25), Thua Thien - Hue (24), Thanh Hoa (22), An Giang (20), Phu Yen (16), Soc Trang (16), Quang Ngai (15), Bac Lieu (13), Quang Nam (13), Tra Vinh (13), Binh Phuoc (13), Hau Giang (11), Binh Dinh (11), Dak Nong (8 ), Vinh Long (6), Ninh Thuan (6), Ha Tinh (6), Ca Mau (5), Lam Dong (4), Lang Son (3), Gia Lai (2), Bac Ninh (2), and Bac Giang (1).
Of the total, 6,468 cases were found in the community and the rest in locked down areas and quarantine wards.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Vietnam early last year, the country has seen 422,469 infections in total.
On August 28, 12,375 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 210,989. Provinces and cities reported 352 fatalities related to the disease, increasing the country’s death toll to 10,405.
On the previous day, 304,176 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total administered doses to over 19.1 million including 16.8 million first shots.