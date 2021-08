6,468 community cases of Covid-19, 12,375 recoveries reported on Saturday

Of the total, 6,468 cases were found in the community and the rest in locked down areas and quarantine wards.Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Vietnam early last year, the country has seen 422,469 infections in total.On August 28, 12,375 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 , raising the total number of recoveries to 210,989. Provinces and cities reported 352 fatalities related to the disease, increasing the country’s death toll to 10,405.On the previous day, 304,176 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total administered doses to over 19.1 million including 16.8 million first shots.