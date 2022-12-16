SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

HCMC hosts exhibition marking “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory

An exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory (December 1972-2022) opened at HCMC War Remnants Museum in District 3.
Around 189 exhibits including photos, documents and artifacts showcase diverse and vivid perspectives on the pain and loss from war, the spirit of rising above difficulties and challenges and pursuing peace, freedom and independence associated with sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The exhibition is divided into five parts, including a destructive campaign, adapting to life under the bomb, international support for Vietnam, the strategic decisive battle in the sky of Hanoi and mediation.

Over 14,300,000 tons of bombs were dropped by the US during the Vietnam War. Operation Linebacker II was an aerial bombing campaign conducted by the U.S. Seventh Air Force and U.S. Navy Task Force 77 against North Vietnam.

Beginning on December 18, American B-52s and fighter bombers dropped tens of thousands of tons of bombs on the North. A few weeks later, the final Paris Peace Treaty was signed and the Vietnam War came to a close. Under the agreement, the US recognized Vietnam’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and withdrew all US and its allied troops from southern Vietnam.

The exhibition will run until June 16, 2023.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

