Exhibition marks 50th anniversary of “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory

The Hanoi Capital High Command inaugurates the project of renovating and upgrading the B-52 Victory Museum.



The event introduces to viewers more than 100 photos and documents highlighting the great historical value of the “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory and the stories of 108 pilots who took part in the battle.

There are also seminars and exchanges with witnesses and war veterans of the struggle, and a release of books of 108 pilots and a military barrack found in Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

The management board of Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center uses 3D mapping technology, including light and sound systems, to revive activities of the military headquarters in the first days of the American B52 air strike in 1972 in Hanoi and Northern provinces.

The exhibition will run until December 14.

On December 11, the Hanoi Capital High Command inaugurated the project of renovating and upgrading the B-52 Victory Museum.





By Mai An, Quoc Lap – Translated by Kim Khanh