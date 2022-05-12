Secondary students should not worry about shortage of schooling places

Deputy Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Nhat (2nd, L) offers flowers to participants.



The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper organized an online exchange on entrance examinations for admission into the primary, secondary and high schools in HCMC on May 12. Attending the event was Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam, Deputy Head of the Sai Gon Polytechnic College Nguyen Van Minh Tien and Director of the Enrollment Department of the Asian International School Quang Cao Tu.

State-owned high schools throughout HCMC will receive around 72,000 10th-grade students for the 2022 - 2023 academic year while more than 100,000 students will finish secondary school in the academic year 2021-2022.

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam, more than 107,000 students will take part in the 10th-grade entrance exam for the upcoming school year. Around 92,000 students have registered to enter state-owned high schools. Over 10, 000 pupils have actively chosen other forms of educational facilities, such as private schools, vocational schools, or studying abroad.

State-owned high schools across the city will receive around 72,000 10th-grade students. Meanwhile, more than 20,000 remaining students can choose types of schools. The city has currently 60 vocational schools providing seats for 30,000 students, 90 private schools meeting the demand for studying of 30,000 students and 30 continuing education centers offering seats for 10,000 students.

The department will carefully consider the content of the exams that are required to be suitable for the knowledge, skills, and abilities of students after long-term online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

