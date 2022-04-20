HCMC notifies 10th-grade enrollment quotas for academic year 2022-2023

The Municipal Department of Education and Training assigned the Divisions of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to perform training sessions for heads of educational facilities and the ninth-grade headteachers, thereby they would grasp the relevant regulations to properly instruct parents and pupils to register as desired.

Particularly, headteachers and principals will perform meetings to inform pupils and their parents of enrollment quotas and conditions including priority policy, school fees, direct school admission, classification of public schools, high schools for the gifted or schools with integrated curriculum programs, educational institutions with advanced foreign languages curriculum program and other typical cases from April 15 through May 9.





All pupils of secondary schools and centers for continuing education will be considered for graduation recognition once right after they finish their academic year.

Apart from the tenth-grade enrollment quotas for public schools, HCMC will also give the admission quota of nearly 1,000 students for schools with integrated curriculum programs and over 1,600 ones for the tenth-grade classes for the gifted.



It is expected that the tenth-grade enrollment examination for the academic year of 2022-2023 will take place on June 11 and June 12. The candidates will seat the exam with three obligated subjects of literature, math and foreign languages along with specialized or integrated subjects if students desire to study in classes for gifted or integrated ones.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong