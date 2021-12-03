HCMC’s first-grade students to take half-day in-person class

Students of the Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1

Students in other grades will continue their online study. Particularly, students in all grades of the Thanh An Primary School in Can Gio District return to classes for direct learning.



Schools have to ensure the student density and a safe distance between classrooms in accordance with evaluation criteria for safe operation allowed schools to re-operate.

Schools in Covid-19 alert level 2 areas will be allowed to operate half-day classes with 50 percent of the total number of the 1st graders per session of a day.

In Covid-19 alert level 3 areas, first-grade students will return to a half-day class for three days a week. Every session of a day sees 50 percent of the total number of pupils.

Schools in Covid-19 alert level 4 areas will continuously provide online learning to students.

Stranded students in provinces who have not come back the city yet, individuals living in blocked sites and those with mandatory quarantine or underlying medical conditions will take part in distance learning on the internet.

Teachers must divided students into groups based on academic ability to help them reconstruct their knowledge. In addition, educators organize exchanges with students, provide rules and routines in the classroom, pandemic prevention and control measures, and require them to implement the health ministry’s 5K as well as review previous learning before beginning new lessons.

On December 1, the People’s Committee of HCMC launched a plan for in-person learning at educational facilities throughout the city. A conference reviewing the implementation of the two-week experimental program on in-person learning will be organized to prepare the re-opening of schools across the city starting on January 3, 2022.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh