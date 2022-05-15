HCMC proposes new tuition fee from academic year 2022-2023

The HCMC Department of Education and Training announces a draft plan on new tuition fees that are expected to be applied from the academic year 2022-2023 in the city.

Under the plan, the new monthly education costs will increase from VND60,000 to VND300,000 a student of Thu Duc City and districts across the city; and from VND30,000 to VND100,000 a student in rural residential areas of Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be and Can Gio.



Primary schools are free of charge. The above fee is the basis to support pupils of private primary schools or private students who are eligible for the policy of tuition fee exemption.

HCMC has currently spent 20 percent of the State budget on education and training. However, this amount only ensures the basic costs for the teaching staff, but infrastructure investment, and professional activities. The new tuition fees are expected to ensure a fair in the education sector, contribution of families and students, and adjustment of the State budget allocation.

According to the draft plan from the 2023-2024 academic year, the People’s Committee of HCMC will base on consumer price index and economic growth rate to submit to the HCMC People Council tuition fees every year. It will be on the basic that tuition fees this year will not exceed 7.5 percent of the levels in the previous year and the ceiling price according to regulations.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh