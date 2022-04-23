Illustrative photo



Accordingly, the Department of Education and Training proposes that the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City consider and approve the policy of developing a draft to submit to the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City to issue a Resolution regulating tuition fees for public preschool and general education institutions starting from the school year 2022-2023.

Specifically, the Department proposed that educational institutions that haven’t afforded their own recurrent expenditure will collect monthly tuition fee of VND100,000 - VND300,000 a student for urban and rural residential areas.

From the school year 2023-2024 onwards, the tuition fee will be based on the implementation of Clause 3, Article 9 of Decree No. 81/2021/ND-CP.

For public preschools and general education institutions that cover their own recurrent expenditures, the proposed tuition fee collection shall comply with the provisions of Points b and c, Clause 2, Article 9 of Decree No. 81/2021/ND -CP on tuition fees for the academic year 2022-2023.

Thus, in comparison with the tuition fee rate of the school year 2021-2022 and previous years, the proposed tuition fee rate for the school year 2022-2023 based on the present regulations but will increase more than before.

For primary school only, the tuition fee rate is calculated as a basis for implementing the policy of supporting tuition fee payment for private primary school students in an area where still lack public primary schools and primary school students. Private schools are eligible for the policy of tuition fee exemption and reduction according to regulations.

The city Department of Education and Training said that now the epidemic situation has been controlled and the city's economy is gradually stabilizing and developing.

Therefore, the adjustment of reasonable tuition fees contributes to increasing revenue for education and training institutions; plus, tuition fees together with the state budget, will help increase education investment on each student.

Moreover, higher tuition fee will be a source to regulate the investment budget in places with many difficulties with the aim to create equity in education which means that students are all places treated the same and have access to similar resources.

However, a part of residents in HCMC still faces many difficulties, so the proposal to increase tuition fees is a very sensitive issue. Hence, to reduce the impact on learners and society due to the increase in tuition fees, city leaders encouraged and created favorable conditions for students in the underprivileged areas to go to school.

The city is determined not let any students drop out of school because they can’t afford tuition fees. At the same time, the southern metropolis will continue to implement policies of exemption, reduction and support for study expenses.

If the above proposal is approved, it is expected to start implementation from the second quarter of 2022.

Previously, according to the Government's Decree No. 81/2021/ND-CP stipulating the mechanism for collection and management of tuition fees for educational institutions under the national education system and the policy of tuition fee exemption and reduction, support study expenses. Service prices in the field of education and training of the Government took effective from October 15, 2021.

In urban areas, kindergarten and primary schoolers will collect tuition fee of VND300,000 and VND540,000 per student a month respectively while their peers in rural areas will pay VND100,000 - VND220,000.

Middle and high schoolers in urban districts each pay from VND300,000 to VND650,000 a month and their junior high school peers in rural pay monthly tuition fee of VND100.000 to VND270.000 and senior high schoolers pay from VND200.000 - VND330.000 a month.

In ethnic minority areas, parents of preschoolers and primary schoolers pay VND50,000 - VND110,000 a student monthly while parents of secondary schoolers pay from VND50,000 to VND170,000 a student a month and high schooler from VND100,000 to VND220,000 a student per month.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan