HCMC prepares plan to welcome students back to city





Parents can make an application with a photo of their identity document and some other relevant documents and send it to the Department of Transport for registration. The submitted application must state the reason, travel plan including the number of people accompanying students.

According to statistics, approximately 31,970 primary students have been residing in other provinces and cities. In which, 26,743 students are studying online with schools in the city while some 5,227 other students have registered for temporary online courses in localities.

Additionally, around 1,000 middle school students and about 140 high school students are not eligible for virtual learning , so they have booked for temporary study in localities.

According to the direction of the Ministry of Education and Training, the school will not make assessments of students’ academic performance during the online format for the school year 2021-2022. Therefore, students’ academic results will not be affected when students from other provinces and cities returning to Ho Chi Minh City or traveling to other provinces and cities.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport Bui Hoa An informed that from 8:00 a.m. on October 2 to 3:00 p.m. on October 4, the department received 6,937 parents’ applications.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan