Students attend online classes at home

With remote learning plans in place for many districts this school year, disruptions such as connectivity issues and sick days may still come up. Throughout these disruptions, schools must maintain flexibility and continuity in education for students and staff. To better prepare for the unexpected, teachers can create backup activities and document lesson plans.

In the first class in the morning, schools Le Quy Don, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai both in District 3, Bui Thi Xuan and Luong The Vinh in District 1 complained that many online classes could not start at the specified time because students could not log in. Plus, students successfully log in to online classes but they were constantly kicked out because the system was overloaded when many accounts were logging in at the same time. As a result, many teachers had to switch to other teaching software because the classes were constantly interrupted.

Teacher Bui Minh Tam, Principal of Luong The Vinh High School in District 1, said that on the morning of September 6, there was a temporary network congestion when students and teachers used K12 online teaching software.

However, the school has prepared many backup plans such as teaching via Zoom, Google Meet. Therefore, as soon as the incident happened, teachers soon guided students to participate in the class through different software. At the same time, the school also used an online administration system to monitor learning and teaching activities.

Before starting online classes, teachers of many subjects of Tan Phong High School in District 7 had sent study materials via email, online teaching software or internet chat groups including Facebook, Viber, Zalo for students to help them take the initiative in participating in class.

Meanwhile, Hoang Van Thu Secondary School in District 10 decided to use Google Meet software for online classes. The school’s statistics has shown that after the first day of online learning, just a few students are not eligible to participate in online learning. Specifically, 15 students from poor families can’t afford laptops or smartphones; the homeroom teacher will contact parents for timely support.

Teachers of Junior High School Lac Hong in District 10 have themselves chosen a software for online classes. Most of students participated in the special classes in the first day. Those who couldn’t attend the classes received paper document at homes.

A representative of Tan Phong School said that the school spent its studying encouragement fund to buy textbooks and learning equipment for each class. Additionally, homeroom teachers will provide assistance to students who bumped into difficulties in learning document and laptops, smartphones.

Schools announced parents should not worried if they couldn’t purchase textbooks but they should seek teachers’ assistance instead.

Schools also called on assistance of philanthropists to give secondhand laptops and smartphones to poor teachers who can’t afford these items.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong