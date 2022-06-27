“Walking on the River”, non-profit fashion show connects people

Miss Tourism Metropolian International 2021 Hoang Huong Ly (C) and kid models

The event is part of the free street music show called “Co Hen Voi Sai Gon” (A Date with Saigon) for the community.



The fashion show was participated by designers and kids' clothing brands, including Phuong Ho, Thanh Hang, Tiny Tiny by Ha Kieu Oanh and Chanh Style.

Designs were performed by more than 100 models, including Miss Tourism Metropolian International 2021 Hoang Huong Ly, Miss Eco Teen International 2021 Bella Vu, Miss Vietnam Tourism Global 2021 Ly Kim Thao, Miss Eco Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Thanh Ha, and kid models who are disadvantaged children in HCMC and Binh Duong Province.

On this occasion, the organizer handed over 60 presents to needy children.



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh