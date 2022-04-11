Children's fashion show broadcasts messages on protection of children

Designs by Ivan Tran

Veteran model Xuan Lan, founder of the Vietnam Junior Fashion Week said that the organization board of the event wants to call people to protect children, prevent and respond to violence against children and participate in the project’s activities. In addition, the 111 national hotline, a free service for child protection enables relevant agencies and individuals to verify the information and provide timely child protection support services.



This year’s event themed Maturing for Tomorrow introduced to viewers the season's latest fashion trends for children with hundreds of designs performed by 600 kid models along with Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van, Miss Ocean Vietnam 2017 Le Au Ngan Anh, veteran model Xuan Lan, Miss International Queen 2018 Huong Giang and others.

The fashion show was participated by designers and kids' clothing brands, such as Kim Chi, Ivan Tran, Truong Thanh Long, Trinh Chau, AnST, Guon, O Princess, PUSW, Cindy for Kids, Skabella, students of Van Lang University.

PUSW's designs Designs of students of Van Lang University Designs by O Princess Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van and a kid model Designs by Trinh Chau Designs by Guon Designs by Guon Miss International Queen 2018 Huong Giang and kid models wear designs by Truong Thanh Long. Actress Thuy Diem and her son Veteran model Xuan Lan and her daughter



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh