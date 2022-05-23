Vietnam to extend SEA Games 31 salutation via Quan ho (love duet) folk songs

With a theme of “Gather to shine”, the closing ceremony will take place for two hours and be live broadcast in 90 minutes. The program includes three parts with themes of “My Hanoi, your love”, “Convergence” and “Shining”, respectively.
The second part with the theme “Convergence” will be the main content of the closing ceremony comprising the flag-raising ceremony, parades of 11 countries, 40 sports, groups of referees and volunteers along with remarkable images during the 12-day sports tournament.
The highlight of the closing ceremony tonight will be the handover ceremony of the SEA Games Federation flag to Cambodia, the host country of the SEA Games 32 next year.
The SEA Games 31 host country will extend salutation to regional friends through Quan Ho (love duet) Bac Ninh folk songs, being recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity with a participation of 100 artists.
In the third part, there will be a music show, circus and sports performance with the participation of top Vietnamese singers, including Van Mai Huong, Uyen Linh, Duong Hoang Yen, Ha Nhi, hundreds of dance sports athletes, break-dancers, to bring the most exciting ambiance and sportsmanship.
There are some photos featuring performances of artists at the rehearsal for the closing ceremony of SEA Games 31: