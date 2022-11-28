Space of UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritages opens in Bac Lieu

A dancing performance at the event

Intangible cultural heritages that have been honored and recognized by UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, representing the typical culture of ethnic minority groups across the country include the cultural space of gong in the Central Highlands, Quan Ho (love duet singing), Ca Tru (ceremonial singing), Don Ca Tai Tu (Southern amateur music), Bai Choi singing, Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera) and Khmer ethnic group’s type of art.



Leaders of Bac Lieu Province visit a stall presenting Quan Ho (love duet singing) of the northern province of Bac Ninh. Don Ca Tai Tu performance

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Province Phan Thanh Duy said that the province will create favorable conditions for art troupes of provinces and cities nationwide to exchange experiences on management, preservation and promotion of national cultural heritages’ values in order to strengthen awareness and responsibility of the community in preserving and promoting heritages, cultural-trade-tourism potentials, and developing sustainable tourism.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh