Photo exhibition reveals stories in Covid-19 battle

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) attends the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition on August 16. (Photo: SGGP)
The event displayed 100 exhibits taken by photographers during the fourth wave of Covid-19 in HCMC, including 50 pictures selected from a photo contest that was organized from October 15, 2021- March 30, 2022 by the World of Photo.
The exhibition gave a review of the implementation of the pandemic prevention and control, the hardest days of the frontline forces in the fierce battle to control the outbreak and charity activities of individuals and organizations during the lockdown.
The event is co-organized by the HCMC Photography Association, World of Photo under the Vietnam Business Forum - the Magazine of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and HCMC Book Street Company.