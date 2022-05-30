Phu Nhuan presents exhibition looking back at fight against Covid-19 in HCMC

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai (4th, R) congratulates collectives and individuals for outstanding contributions to the fight against Covid-19.

Attending the event was Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Standing Deputy Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, deputy head of the Propaganda Department of the municipal Party Committee Pham Duc Hai.



The event displayed more than 1,500 exhibits, including photos and items of vaccination campaigns, city-wide mass testing, field hospitals, Covid-19 control stations, 7-day citywide sanitization conducted by the HCMC High Command and the local armed forces of districts, Zero-VND markets, free oxygen ATM program, shopping for local residents during the lockdown.

The exhibition gave a review of the implementation of the pandemic prevention and control and the hardest days during the fourth wave of Covid-19, and paid a tribute to the frontline forces in the fierce battle to control the outbreak, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District Nguyen Dong Tung.

On this occasion, Phu Nhuan District’s authority honored 21 collectives and 27 individuals for outstanding contributions to the fight against Covid-19 in the district and awarded the best photos of the district.





By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh