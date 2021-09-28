Nguyen Nhat Anh's children's book to be released in South Korea

The book tells about family love, family relationship and interaction between family members from a point of view of a dog called Beto.



It is the second book of author Nguyen Nhat Anh that has been published in South Korea, including Cho Toi Xin Mot Ve Di Tuoi Tho (Give me a ticket back to childhood) released by the Dasan Books publisher in 2013.

Many novels of writer Nguyen Nhat Anh have been translated into many languages and published in several countries, such as Toi Thay Hoa Vang Tren Co Xanh (I See Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass) translated into Japanese language by Professor Kato Sakae and published in Japan by the Canaria Communications in 2017, Mat Biec (Celestial Eyes) translated into Japanese by Professor Kato Sakae and published in Japan by Terrainc Publisher in 2004, Cho Toi Xin Mot Ve Di Tuoi Tho (Give me a ticket to childhood) translated by Hiromi Ito and Sakae Kato and published in Japan by Nikkei Publishing House and The Daido Life Foundation in 2020.

The book titled Cho Toi Xin Mot Ve Di Tuoi Tho (Give me a ticket to childhood) was also published in Thailand, the Republic of Korea and the US in 2011.

Children’s best-selling author Nguyen Nhat Anh was honored with the Cricket Knight prize for his work Lam ban voi bau troi (Make friends with Sky) at the first De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2020.

Nguyen Nhat Anh is a favorite author of children, teenagers and adults. Anh was granted the Southeast Asian Writer Award 2017 for the book Cho Toi Xin Mot Ve Di Tuoi Tho (Give me a ticket to childhood).

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh