HCMC’s art program raises funds for national border, seas, islands

At the press conference of the art program

The 9th edition of the program will take place at the HCMC Television’s theater and be broadcast live on the HTV1 and HTV9 channels.



The program is part of activities responding to the “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” fund . It aims to honor the Coast Guard, fisheries surveillance force and fishermen who are working day and night around islands to protect the country’s sovereignty.

Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC, Pham Minh Tuan said that the program will inform the audience about the fund’s operation, activities supporting officers, soldiers and people in border and island areas in 2022 and mobilize organizations and individuals to support the “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” fund.





By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh