Over VND500 mil raised for national sea and island fund

The donation came from civil servants, public employees, and workers of the departments of the municipal Party Committee, the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, the Office of the municipal Party Committee, the Offices of the HCMC delegation of NA deputies, the People’s Council and People’s Committee of the city, who contributed a single day's wages to the fund.



The Party, Government and people of HCMC in collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC have organized many activities towards the sea and islands of the country over the past years.



The city has also coordinated with the Vietnam People's Navy, HCMC High Command, the High Command of the Border Guard in the city, and member organizations of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC to launch programs supporting officers, soldiers and people in border and island areas

Attending the launching ceremony of the fund were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Vice Secretaries of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau, Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem and Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the municipal Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai.



Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) hands over VND450 million to Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau. Leaders of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of the city offer VND84 million to the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC.



