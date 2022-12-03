“HCMC-Our Home” festival opens

At the opening ceremony

Attending the opening ceremony of the event was Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Vice Chairmen of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Vo Van Hoan, representatives of State agencies, departments, foreign consulates and organizations in HCMC, leaders of the northern province of Lai Chau and delegations of 23 foreign sister localities of the southern metropolis.



The festival organized by the municipal Organizing Board of Major Holidays features a wide variety of activities, including an area displaying cultures of nations; a space presenting cultural characteristics of provinces and cities nationwide; exhibitions of HCMC’s foreign affairs, typical high-tech agricultural products of the city; performances of arts and sports; a food fair

The highlight event is Friendship Expo featuring display booths that introduce images, cultural identities and products of localities worldwide. It aims to promote the friendship and cooperation between HCMC and foreign localities, and the image of HCMC as an attractive tourism attraction and investment destination for foreign friends.

Especially, in the framework of the festival, the Lai Chau Culture - Tourism Week in HCMC and the city’s first Trumpet Festival are also organized.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc speaks at the opening ceremony.

Launched in 2015, the “HCMC-Our Home” festival bringing numerous diversified activities and performances has attracted a large number of local residents, and domestic and foreign visitors, gradually affirming its brand in drawing the attention of people in the country and international friends, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said at the opening ceremony.

On behalf of representatives of foreign consulates in the southern economic hub, Consul General of Singapore to HCMC Kho Ngee Seng Roy expressed his joy at participating in the festival.

HCMC is an attractive destination for people and organizations around the world. The city that has an ecosystem with great potential is the stopover for tourism investment, he said.

The “HCMC-Our Home” festival will run until December 4.

Some images of the opening ceremony:

Local and foreign delegates attend the festival.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai (L) visits display booths of local and foreign localities at the festival. Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai (L) meets delegates in the opening ceremony of the festival. Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai (L) visits display booths of local and foreign localities at the festival. HCMC's first Trumpet Festival opens. A performance of Ao Dai



By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh