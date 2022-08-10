Festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia 2022 opens in HCMC on August 10.

The event aims to mark the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2022-2027 tenure, the 60th anniversary of Viet Nam-Laos diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962-2022), and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Laos-Vietnam Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977- 2022), the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia's diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022).



Children offer incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the HCMC Children’s House.

Attending the opening ceremony was Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Ngo Van Cuong, Deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education Tran Thanh Lam, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, representatives of the general consulates of Laos and Cambodia in HCMC, along with more than 200 children and commanders of the young pioneer organizations . The participants offered flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in the HCMC Children’s House.

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony

The event will include a series of activities, such as visits to historical sites to learn about the space of Uncle Ho and Children, traditional art kinds; folk games, art performances and more.

The festival is a playing field for children of the three countries to exchange and deepen their knowledge and mutual understanding as well as further strengthen relationships among nations.

The Festival for children of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia is organized based on the summer camp for children of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, which was biennially held by the HCMC’s Youth Union since 2010, on a larger scale.

The 2022 Festival for children of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia will run August 14.





By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh