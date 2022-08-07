Delegations of children's houses nationwide receive certificates of merit.



The 2022 National Children’s House Festival which was organized from August 3-6 in HCMC with the participation of around 1,952 delegates, including 396 commanders, 1,556 children and members of Ho Chi Minh young pioneer organizations of 52 children’s houses nationwide.

The festival was a playing field for children across the country to exchange and participate in cultural and sports activities.

The event included a series of activities, such as a painting exhibition at HCMC Children’s House, a painting contest themed “Vietnamese children: growing up with the country”, a display of innovative products, a Robotics design contest, an art performance contest and English Speaking Contest.

Children's art performance at the festival

There was also a competition seeking the best commanders of Ho Chi Minh young pioneer organizations, a marathon, and a flash mob performance on Nguyen Hue walking street with the participation of 3,000 children. The show was recognized as the flash mob performance with the participation of the largest number of children by the Vietnam Record Association, VietKings.

The Central Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union offered 25 certificates of merit and 28 others of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneers Organization Central Council to delegations participating in the festival.



The National Children’s House Festival has become the largest children's event in the country. The program offers opportunities to children’s houses and children’s centers throughout the nation to exchange experience of organizing kid’s activities, seek and promote talented children, and make the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization powerful.



The flash mob performance on Nguyen Hue walking street with the participation of 3,000 children





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh