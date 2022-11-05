Exhibition presents Hanoi’s cultural heritages chosen as filming locations

The event displays more than 200 photos of relic sites and cultural heritages, and settings of cinematographic works of local and foreign filmmakers.



Exhibits include around 150 images selected from 29 feature films and documentaries, and more than 40 pictures showing the beauty of Hanoi in the past days and its development nowadays taken by filmmakers Pham Thanh Ha, photographers Nguyen Huu Bao and Hoang Huu Khanh.

The exhibition is part of the 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2022 which is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on November 8-12.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh