6th Hanoi Int’l Film Festival to return in November

The Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) attracts many international filmmakers and artists.

This year’s event themed “Cinema-humanism, adaption and development” attracts 123 cinematographic works from countries and territories.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, the HANIFF aims to honor the best movies and new talents as well as encourage cooperation among film producers and delegates. It is also a venue for the celebration and betterment of both Vietnamese and international cinema as well as giving a chance for local and foreign filmmakers to meet, and exchange experiences and thoughts with each other.

In addition, audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy pictures that were nominees at prestigious international cinematographic events, such as the Cannes Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Venice International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, Taipei Golden Horse International Film Festival, Sundance International Film Festival, Academy Awards (commonly referred to as Oscars) in the “A comprehensive view of world cinema” and “Korean cinema” programs.



Foreign guests are invited to attent the film fest.

Director of the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vi Kien Thanh who is head of the organization board of the 6th HANIFF said that on this occasion, Hanoi will hold a series of activities during the event, such as an exhibition featuring film locations of cultural and historical relic sites across the capital, “Cinema – Connectivity and spread of cultural values” seminar, “Korean cinema” program, outdoor screenings, exchanges between local and international movie stars and audiences, HANIFF Campus and Film Project Market.

HANIFF is a chance to promote the country’s movie industry. The film fest is expected to be an event of new creative values and a prestigious venue for well-known filmmakers and the largest major film industries in the world.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh