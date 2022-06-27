Exhibition presents ancient documents of clothing items of Nguyen Dynasty

The event displays more than 100 documents, photos and items that are kept at the National Archives Center No 1, History Museum of HCMC, including 50 documents in Han (Chinese script) and Nom (Vietnamese ideographic script) of the collection of 34,555 plates of woodblock of the Nguyen Dynasty which were recognized as a World Documentary Heritage by UNESCO in 2009.
The organizers expect to provide knowledge and the aesthetics of costumes and clothing items of the Nguyen Dynasty to viewers.
The exhibition taking place at Hue Fine Arts Museum is part of the activities of Hue Festival 2022 that features a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities that has been held through all four seasons of the year.