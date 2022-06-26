Grand Opening Ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 officially held





The Grand Opening Ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 officially opens on June 25.



The ceremony with light shows and dazzling fireworks display, Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) fashion show, and special art program reviving the beauty, hoariness, cultural heritages and traditional craft villages of the The ceremony with light shows and dazzling fireworks display, Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) fashion show, and special art program reviving the beauty, hoariness, cultural heritages and traditional craft villages of the Imperial City of Hue offered some exciting experiences and left a deep impression to local people and visitors.

On the same day, a hot air balloon festival, an exhibition presenting 20 paintings of Truyen Kieu (Tale of Kieu) and traditional costumes of ASEAN countries opened.



The week of arts and culture , themed "Cultural heritage with integration and development" that will be organized from June 25-30 includes a series of activities, such as the Grand Opening Ceremony, a street festival with the participation of local and international art, music shows, folk art performances, food fair, International Trade Fair, Ao Dai festival and among.

Foreign tourists visit Imperial City of Hue.

Some 15 local art troupes and eight foreign groups representing countries including France, the Wallonie- Bruxelles Delegation (of Belgium), Israel, Spain, Brazil, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Thailand have registered to participate in the Hue Festival 2022.

Vietnam’s first internationally-acclaimed event of culture, arts, and tourism is a venue for international arts exchanges between countries. It also aims to promote Vietnamese and Hue culture and the tourism-socio-economic development of Thua Thien-Hue Province. The event will be a chance to introduce to international visitors UNESCO heritages of the old capital of Vietnam, including Hue Complex of Monuments, Hue Royal Court Music, Woodblocks of Nguyen Dynasty, Nguyen Dynasty's royal documents and the royal literature on Hue royal architecture.





Images of the Grand Opening Ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 :



A hot air balloon festival takes place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from June 25 to 30 coinciding with Hue Festival this year. Ao Dai Festival Ao Dai fashion show Artisans at the craft villages in the ancient city of Hue meticulously make conical hats from lotus leaves.



By Van Thang, Dinh Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh