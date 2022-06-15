8th International Day of Yoga to take place in HCMC next week

A mass yoga performance at the 8th International Day of Yoga in Da Nang (Photo: SGGP)

A press conference was organized to officially distribute the information about the event by the Consulate General of India in HCMC in collaboration with the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) on June 14.



Accordingly, the 8th International Day of Yoga will also be held in 14 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region. This year’s event themed ‘Yoga for Humanity’ is a movement dedicated to inspiring and activating the yoga community for sustainability and global development.

The launch of the International Yoga Day came after its call for adoption by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to the General Assembly on September 27, 2014 where he noted that Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise, but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh