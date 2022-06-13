International Day of Yoga opens in Da Nang City

Deputy Ambassador of India to Vietnam Subhash Prasad Gupta, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) Ha Minh Hue attended the opening ceremony.
During the two-day event, there will be many activities, including Yoga art performance of Yoga clubs in Da Nang City and experts from India and Yoga performance programs in response to International Yoga Day with around 1,500 participants.
A new feature of the eighth International Yoga Day has the participation of individuals, organizations and experts from India. Besides, there are over 20 booths of departments and agencies to showcase the diplomatic relationship achievements between Vietnam and India; cultural and tourism products of Da Nang City and other products, services related to Yoga, and so on.
This is an external activity in a series of events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India (1972 - 2022), the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam - India strategic partnership (2007 - 2022) and the eighth International Yoga Day (June 21, 2015 -2022).
Following activities in Da Nang City, there will be a series of activities in Hue City on June 26 with the participation of nearly 1,000 people. Besides, the activities related to Yoga will also be taken place in other cities, provinces of Hanoi, Vinh Phuc and Phu Yen. It is expected that around 5,000 people will directly participate in the event and thousands of people shall respond to it.
Some photos featuring activities at the opening ceremony of International Day of Yoga in Da Nang City: