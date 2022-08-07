15th National Radio Festival ends

Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen (L); Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (2nd, R) and General Director of the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City People (VOH) and Head of the Steering Committee of the 15th National Radio Festival, Do Tien Sy (R) present the Special Award to authors of the live audio broacasting program of the People’s Police Radio Station.

Attending the award ceremony was Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen; Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam; Deputy Head of the PCC Commission for Propaganda and Training and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists' Association cum Editor-in-chief of the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, Le Quoc Minh; Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, General Director of the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City People (VOH) and Head of the Steering Committee of the 15th National Radio Festival, Do Tien Sy.



The organizer also offered 28 golden prizes, 58 silver prizes, 71 bronze prizes, and many encouragement awards.

This year’s event saw high-quality entries reflecting various fields of life, society, economy, resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, solutions for post-pandemic economic recovery, and measures to fight corruption.





By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh