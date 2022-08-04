Series of activities promote HCMC’s tourism

One of the activities is a forum on Vietnamese tourism development cooperation, which is scheduled to take place in HCMC on August 8-9. The program aims to create cooperative relationships among travel enterprises in the city particularly and Vietnam in general after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the eighth Japan-Vietnam festival, the largest of its kind, will be held in the southern economic hub on February 25-26, 2023 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The HCMC Tourism Department has built an exhibition space promoting the city’s tourism at the 15th National Radio Festival that is being held at the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City People (VOH) on August 4-7.

The exhibition introduces beautiful landscapes and popular tourist attractions to tourists visiting HCMC. The National Radio Festival is also a chance for the municipal tourism sector to present new tourist spots to press agencies throughout the country, said Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department, Le Truong Hien Hoa.





By Gia Han, Trung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh