Vietnam expands exports of premium rice segment
Specifically, Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice average price hit US$418 a ton, $8 per ton higher than that of Thailand, $30 a ton more than Pakistan's, and $75 per ton in India. Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice is the premium rice segment.
Meanwhile, the price of Vietnam’s 25 percent broken rice segment for export is $403 a ton, equal to Thailand but higher than Pakistan and India from $35-$75 a ton.
Vietnam's premium rice segment has also been exported to Japan and Europe. Specifically, Tan Long Group’s A An rice was officially displayed in supermarket chains in Japan; moreover, the group has just successfully exported a shipment of ST25 rice branded A An to Japan while Loc Troi Group has exported 500 tons of Loc Troi brand Vietnamese rice fragrant rice to Europe.