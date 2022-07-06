Vietnam expands exports of premium rice segment



Specifically, Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice average price hit US$418 a ton, $8 per ton higher than that of Thailand, $30 a ton more than Pakistan's, and $75 per ton in India. Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice is the premium rice segment.

Meanwhile, the price of Vietnam’s 25 percent broken rice segment for export is $403 a ton, equal to Thailand but higher than Pakistan and India from $35-$75 a ton.

Vietnam's premium rice segment has also been exported to Japan and Europe. Specifically, Tan Long Group’s A An rice was officially displayed in supermarket chains in Japan; moreover, the group has just successfully exported a shipment of ST25 rice branded A An to Japan while Loc Troi Group has exported 500 tons of Loc Troi brand Vietnamese rice fragrant rice to Europe.





By Vinh Tuong - Translated by Anh Quan