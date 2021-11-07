Vietnam's five-percent broken rice price increases in foreign markets

Mekong Delta farmers transport rice for export (Photo: SGGP) Tran Chi Hung, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Mekong Delta Province of Hau Giang said prices of rice are inching up to a stable high level.



Moreover, traders are busy buying rice in the Mekong Delta region. So far, farmers in Hau Giang have harvested 30,000 hectares out of 35,000 hectares of autumn-winter rice crop.

Currently, Mekong Delta farmers are about to finish harvesting 715,000 hectares of autumn-winter rice. Traders are proposing to buy unhusked rice at VND5,300 - VND7,500 a kilogram, an increase of VND100 - VND500 a kilogram compared to the beginning of October 2021.

According to several rice exporters, the prices of many types of rice, especially varieties of delicious, specialty rice are going to increase shortly.

Vietnamese enterprises have so far exported about 5 million tons of rice worth US$2.6 billion this year.

By Cao Phong - Translated by Anh Quan