Trade activities begin to resume in HCMC

Agricultural products are plentiful at Co.opmart Truong Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)At the Nhu Lan store that sells bread and dried foods in Hai Ba Trung Street in District 3, many customers were waiting to buy foods. The staff of the store always remind customers to stand far away to wait after making orders.
At a bread shop in Nguyen Thien Thuat Street in District 3, many people were also queuing to buy bread. Besides wearing gloves, masks, and anti-drop glasses, the staff receives and changes money and delivers goods to customers through a basket, avoiding direct contact.
Eateries that sell rice noodles and broken rice also saw several customers and shippers waiting to receive their orders. Many eateries in Phan Dang Luu Street in Phu Nhuan District and Phan Van Tri Street in Go Vap District were also open to serve customers.
After the city allows takeaways, people can make orders for food online. It helps reduce the burden on the force doing the grocery shopping service.
It is recorded that the number of orders has increased by about 30% compared to the previous week since most supermarkets, convenience stores, and some grocery stores have opened again. Moreover, the force of delivery workers is quite large, so it does not put great pressure on supermarkets and convenience stores.
On September 15, District 7 and Cu Chi District were the first two localities in HCMC to pilot the "new normal".
Not many eateries and stores selling necessities in these two districts have reopened. The places that have already opened again only sell goods through the app or the delivery service. Phuc Long Coffee Shop in Nguyen Huu Tho Street had about 10-12 shippers waiting outside to pick up goods to deliver to customers.
On some major roads in District 7, most shops remain closed. Some banks have operated again, but customers must keep distances to ensure safety.
On the same day, a representative of the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC confirmed that the supply of goods continued to increase, basically meeting the demand of citizens.
The Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC and Thu Duc City had a meeting with the Thu Duc Wholesale Market on the supply of goods through the transshipment points.
Thu Duc Wholesale Market has ten more traders registered to resume operations with a volume of about 50 tons per night. Currently, they are waiting for the Department of Industry and Trade to issue travel permits for around 150 employees of the market and traders.
Hoc Mon Wholesale Market continues to delay its reopening time to adjust its plan, scale, and operating hours in line with the actual situation and developments of pandemic prevention and control. It is expected that these two wholesale markets will reopen their transshipment points at the beginning of next week.