Trade activities begin to resume in HCMC

Although commercial banks have restructured a lot of debts to support customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, in the recently released second-quarter financial statements of commercial banks, the total bad debts by June 30 still increased by 4.5 percent compared to the end of last year, equivalent to an increase of nearly VND124.9 trillion. In which, the ratio of debt group 5 (Potentially irrecoverable debts) at some commercial banks has recently increased rapidly.