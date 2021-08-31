App-based shippers join forces to provide grocery shopping service

The People's Committee of HCMC has just approves the proposal of the Department of Industry and Trade on increasing the force of app-based shippers and supermarket workers. (Photo: SGGP)
Around 10 a.m., at Co.opmart Nguyen Kiem Supermarket in Phu Nhuan District, many people doing the grocery shopping service of wards 4 and 9 of Phu Nhuan District were allowed to enter the supermarket to buy goods. “I do grocery shopping service for only two households, but it takes more than 3 hours. I am not familiar with products that people order, so it takes me a lot of time to find them,” said Mr. Le Van Thao, Head of Group 36 of Quarter 4 in Ward 4.
Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union of Ward 19 of Binh Thanh District Tran Thien Bao Khang said that currently, the women's union receives an average of 400-500 orders per day. It has mobilized its members, volunteers, and collaborators, along with other forces, but still cannot meet all the needs of citizens.
Ward 15 of Go Vap District consists of eight quarters with more than 11,000 households or 41,000 people. Ms. Tran Ngoc Thao Uyen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union of Ward 15, said that for each quarter, they arranged a person to monitor and coordinate orders and a person to buy special products, such as milk for children and medicines for sick people. Some people stayed at the workplace and worked 24 hours a day. All products bought upon orders from citizens are gathered to the ward and then will be directly delivered to them. They suggested people place orders early, at least two days in advance, for prompt service.
Amid such context, the People's Committee of HCMC has just approved the proposal of the Department of Industry and Trade on increasing the force of app-based shippers and supermarket workers. On the afternoon of August 30, representatives of many supermarket systems said that around 20,000 supermarket workers had been mobilized. Supermarkets, such as Saigon Co.op and Bach Hoa Xanh, have had their workers ready and are waiting for travel permits. These supermarket workers will participate in the sale, as well as help the delivery system with the local forces. According to Ms. Bui Thi Giang Thu, Director of Co.opmart Chu Van An in Binh Thanh District, each day the unit and the local authorities provide the grocery shopping service of over 1,000 combos.
The force of app-based shippers alone is still quite hesitant with the regulation of rapid negative testing, even though the Department of Industry and Trade and the relevant sectors offer testing for free because it is difficult to find places for testing and the time for testing is too early.
Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung said that the cooperation of Grab to provide technology infrastructure and support the work of online purchase of essential goods is necessary and timely in the current period. It would help to meet well the needs of buying foodstuffs and essential goods for people in the area amid the condition of stricter social distancing to prevent the pandemic.
Thu Duc City will provide accommodations, if needed, and support Covid-19 testing, meal, fuel, and phone allowances for Grab's volunteer driver-partners, as well as prioritize vaccination for them to ensure safety during operation.
Besides making orders through the Grab application, people can still order essential goods manually through the forces doing the grocery shopping service. In addition, underprivileged families will still be able to receive food and necessities from 70 emergency social security points supported by working groups in 34 wards of Thu Duc City.
After Thu Duc City, Grab has been working closely with authorities of District 8 to support the purchase of essential goods for people through the Grab application.
