HCMC to consider adjustment of seaport infrastructure fees in July

Cat Lai Port in HCMC



The city suspended the collection of fees for using infrastructure facilities and public services at seaports two times and has officially collected seaport fees from April 1

Enterprises proposed a reduction of seaport infrastructure fees to relieve the burden on companies due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other domestic and global impacts, such as sharp fuel price hike, high logistics costs.

According to the ministries of Finance, Transport, Trade and Industry, Justice and other competent agencies, HCMC needs to pay attention to different rates of fee collection for completing a customs declaration form for import goods in HCMC and other localities to ensure the equity; rates of fee collection of temporary import and re-export of goods, transit cargo, transshipment goods, imported and exported products transported by inland waterway.

HCMC has officially conducted a program on collecting infrastructure fees at seaports starting on April 1. Revenue from collecting fees from businesses and individuals for use of infrastructure facilities and public services at seaport terminals for import-export activities will be used to upgrade transport infrastructure systems and invest in technology and services. Activities for charitable purposes, disaster relief, disease prevention, security and defense works will be free of charge, said the municipal Department of Transport.

The Port Authority of Inland Waterway will take responsibility for collecting fees with the support and inspection of the HCMC Department of Customs, port and logistics firms.

Enterprises access the fee collection system at the site thuphihatang.tphcm.gov.vn:8092/Home to find payment receipt, and thuphihatang.tphcm.gov.vn:8081/Home to complete the declaration form for fees of import or export goods as well as contact with the hotline number 19001286 operated 24 hours a day for further information.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh