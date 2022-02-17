HCMC starts pilot program on collecting seaport infrastructure fees

Cat Lai Port

The trial aims to help relevant departments, collectives, businesses and individuals get used to the fee collection system soon before officially starting collecting seaport fees from 00:00 on April 4.

Enterprises can access the site thuphihatang.tphcm.gov.vn:8092/Home to find payment receipt and thuphihatang.tphcm.gov.vn:8081/Home to complete declaration form for fees of import or export goods as well as contact with the hotline number 19001286 operated 24 hours a day for further information.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has asked the Department of Transport to supervise the trial process and solve different types of problems in time. The city’s Customs Department will take responsibility for updating information about declaration forms and commodities on the fee collection system.

According to the municipal Department of Transport, HCMC’s seaport system with four main ports of Cat Lai on Dong Nai River, Nha Be on Nha Be River, Saigon on Saigon River and Hiep Phuoc on Soai Rap River and the largest total amount of goods plays a key role in connecting the maritime transportation system of the South-eastern region and the Mekong Delta.



Besides this, there are dry ports, customs inspection areas, container Freight Stations (CFS) and bonded warehouses. Most of the facilities located inside the city are at risk of overload due to the high amount of containers, heavy traffic congestion on the roads around the port.

Revenue from collecting fees from businesses and individuals for use of infrastructure facilities and public services at seaport terminals for import-export activities will be used to upgrade transport infrastructure systems and invest in technology and services. Activities for charitable purposes, disaster relief, disease prevention, security and defense works will be free of charge, said the municipal Department of Transport.

The Port Authority of Inland Waterway will take responsibility for collecting fees with the support and inspection of the HCMC Department of Customs, port and logistics firms.

