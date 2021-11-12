HCMC accompanying businesses to overcome difficulties: City Party Chief

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen is delivering his speech in the working session with HEPZA yesterday. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the proactive and innovative behaviors of HEPZA in strictly observing directions by the municipal authorities. It has timely delivered all necessary instructions to its business members for effective actions against Covid-19.

The City Party Chief commented that during this latest outbreak, many enterprises have shown their resilience and great care for their own employees. In the ‘new normal status’ stage, the municipal leaders always accompany them to handle any difficulties, and promise to direct related state agencies to promptly respond to all proposals submitted by businesses.

Mr. Nen also expressed his joy, seeing that 96 percent of all enterprises located in industrial parks citywide have restarting their work. It is these resilient companies that are able to attract the most investment by showing their capability. He asked that HEPZA contact and deliver sufficient support to those still unable to resuming their activities after careful analysis.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the delegation visited the Covid-19 treatment field hospital sited in Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Party Leader assigned a new task for HEPZA to closely cooperate with the localities in aiding all businesses in need so that Resolution No.128 by the Government and Direction No.18 by HCMC People’s Committee can be effectively carried out to reach the three goal of protecting people’s health and life; recover the city economy; and bring people’s daily life back to normal as much as possible.



He reminded that since many businesses of HEPZA has technological strengths, HEPZA should take good advantage of this factor with a detailed plan to mobilize all of these resources in Covid-19 prevention and control tasks.

HEPZA’s Chairman Hua Quoc Hung reported that when 1,355 out of 1,412 business members comes back to their work, there is a labor shortage of 5,700 people, mostly in the mechanical engineering, textiles, and footwear industries.

Since October 1, many enterprises have paid more attention to capital increase and production scale expansion. Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc thanked all proposals from HEPZA regarding this matter and noticed that along with this expansion, businesses have to flexibly and safely perform Covid-19 prevention tasks.

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen (C) is discussing pandemic prevention tasks with Misumi Co., located in Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

Before this working session, HCMC Party Chief Nen and the delegation had paid a visit to the Covid-19 treatment field hospital sited in Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone and certain companies in Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone to examine pandemic prevention and control tasks there.



By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam