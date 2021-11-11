Most meaningful investment promotion is to take good care of enterprises

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen visits FPT Software Company. (Photo: SGGP)

With that goal, the SHTP Management Board developed scenarios and plans, supported, connected, monitored, and communicated regularly with workers and laborers when they left work to return to their hometown to avoid the pandemic. SHTP-based enterprises also had paid 70 percent of wages for workers and laborers during social distancing and work stoppage. Therefore, when enterprises reopened, workers have quickly returned to work.Appreciating the application of information technology by the SHTP Management Board in managing and connecting the general database of the city to control and monitor Covid-19 risks, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also requested the SHTP to continue to promote its strengths, especially in the field of information technology, to share and work with HCMC to effectively and efficiently carry out the economic recovery and development strategy.Over the past time, production activities in the SHTP have not been interrupted, thanks to the proactiveness and efforts of the SHTP Management Board and enterprises in Covid-19 prevention and control attached with production activities. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen said that although the total import-export turnover of the SHTP decreased, the production value still increased. It is meaningful in the context of a complicated pandemic.Currently, the SHTP has about 45,000 workers back to work. According to Mr. Nguyen Anh Thi, Head of the Management Board of the SHTP, enterprises are expected to restore 100 percent of operations by the end of November. The SHTP Management Board will also focus on the key tasks in safe adaptation and gradual socio-economic recovery and development, with attention on some large enterprises, such as Samsung and Nidec.