First Durian Festival opens in Dak Lak

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary of the District Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Krong Pak District Tran Hong Tien said that Dak Lak Province in general, Krong Pak in particular is one of the lands with climate and soil conditions being suitable for planting durian trees.
Currently, Krong Pak District has nearly 3,800 hectares of durian. In 2021, the turnover from durian was about VND2 trillion (US$85.7 million). With an output of nearly 50,000 tons, it is expected to bring about VND2.5 trillion (US$107 million) for farmers this year, contributing to local socio-economic development.
In March 2022, the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology granted Trademark Registration Certificate for the Krong Pak durian product. This was an opportunity to promote Krong Pak durian products to domestic and international consumers.
The festival will last until September 3.
Some photos at the opening ceremony of the first Durian Festival 2022 last night: