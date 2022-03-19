Krong Pac durian receives collective trademark registration certificate

Dak Lak Province currently has more than 12,000 ha of durian, of which Krong Pak District is the key durian production area of the province, with a total area of more than 3,300 ha and an average output of 40,000-45,000 tons per year.



Over the years, people in the district have gradually produced sustainable durians, improving the quality of durians. Nearly 600 ha of durian have been granted VietGAP certificate, and 730 ha of durian have been given a growing area code by the Plant Protection Department.



The fact that Krong Pak durian is certified will contribute to increasing value and creating prestige in the domestic market and foreign countries. Thereby, it will help farmers increasingly improve the quality of goods, feel assured to invest in production, and increase income.







By Mai Cuong – Translated by Thanh Nha