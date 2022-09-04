First Durian Festival 2022 closed

The first Durian Festival 2022 has been closed.



According to Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Krong Pak District, Dak Lak Province, the festival aimed to propagandize and introduce the typical, potential agricultural product of durian of Krong Pak District in particular and Dak Lak Province in general as well as connect supply and demand, exchange information between farmers, traders, businesses, scientists and managers.

The People’s Committee of Krong Pak District gives a memorandum of understanding to 24 investors at the closing ceremony.

At the conference to promote investment, development of agricultural products and sustainable agriculture in Krong Pak District in 2022, the District People's Committee gave a memorandum of understanding to 24 investors who had registered 24 projects with an expected investment capital of more than VND11 trillion (US$467 million).

This was an opportunity for Krong Pak District to show potentialities and chance to promote trade, connect markets for agricultural products consumption and contribute to socio-economic recovery and development after the Covid-19 pandemic. The Durian Festival 2022 lured 40,000 domestic and foreign visitors.

