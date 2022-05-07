Dong Thap to host first Lotus Festival

Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Dong Thap Province Nguyen Ngoc Thuong speaks at the event.

Speaking at a press conference of the festival on May 6, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Dong Thap Province Nguyen Ngoc Thuong said that the event aims to honor lotus and promote cultural and economic values of products made of lotus in the province, promote the development of agricultural sector associated with the tourism and build special products to attract visitors.



The festival will include a series of cultural and tourism activities, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, a seminar on enhancing Dong Thap’s lotus, an art performance, a show of Ao Dai, exchanges with typical farmers, manufacturers, “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) fair, performances of Southern amateur music, the second conference of tourism cooperation between HCMC and 13 Southern provinces and cities and more.

Chairman of the People's Commitee of Dong Thap Province Pham Thien Nghia visits a lotus field.

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap will organize the second conference of tourism cooperation between HCMC and 13 Southern provinces and cities in Cao Lanh City on May 20.

Following the success of the first event that was held in December 2019, the conference will focus on developing strong points associated with the agriculture of localities, promoting local cultural values, and establishing typical tour programs and inter-regional tourist products. In addition, travel companies will introduce new products and tours linking the Mekong Delta region with localities across the country and foreign countries, contributing to the tourism recovery.





By Quoc An – Translated by Kim Khanh