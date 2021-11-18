2nd conference of tourism cooperation between HCMC, Mekong Delta to be held

A waterway tour in Dong Thap

Following the success of the first event that was held in December 2019, the conference will focus on developing strong points associated with agriculture of localities, promoting local cultural values, establishing typical tour programs and inter-regional tourist products.



In addition, travel companies will introduce new products and tours linking the Mekong Delta region with localities across the country and foreign countries, contributing to the tourism recovery.

The conference will also pay attention to investment promotion in the tourism sector to help localities recover and speed up the local tourism industry in 2022 and the next years.

There will be seminars on raising the Mekong Delta region’s rural tourism value chain in the new normal state, an exhibition presenting OCOP (One commune, one product) products.

All activities of the event will be held under strict prevention and control measures of Covid-19.





By Hung Thinh – Translated by Kim Khanh