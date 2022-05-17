Dong Thap Province ready for first Lotus Festival 2022

The first Lotus Festival 2022 will take place in Cao Lanh City, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap from May 19 through May 21.
The festival is expected to open in Cao Lanh City, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap from May 19 through May 21 aiming to honor the lotus and promote the cultural and economic values of products, souvenirs made from Dong Thap-based lotus plants; thereby, to boost the development of the lotus planting industry along with tourism development; develop typical products; attract more tourists to the Mekong Delta province and contribute to the local socio-economic development.During the festival, many cultural and tourist activities will be organized, notably a set record of 200 dishes made of lotus, the second forum to connect tourism between Ho Chi Minh City and 13 Mekong Delta provinces and cities.
Thap Muoi's beautiful and immense lotus field
According to the Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Thap, the lotus development potentiality of the province is huge with about 600 hectares of lotus fields, and the Thap Muoi District holds a key role.Recently, the Korea - Asia Economic Cooperation Association (KOAECA) had a working session with Dong Thap Province. Dr. Lee Nam Kee, KOAECA chairman expressed his impression with Dong Thap Province where is one of the best business and investment environments in Vietnam following the assessment of the enterprise community through the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), especially image of lotus and gift products made of the plant.
The KOAECA including large corporations in Korea in providing finance, technology, logistics, import and export of food, foodstuffs, agriculture, forestry and fishery products wishes to cooperate with Dong Thap Province’s strengths, especially business activities from lotus.