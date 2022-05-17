Dong Thap Province ready for first Lotus Festival 2022

The first Lotus Festival 2022 will take place in Cao Lanh City, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap from May 19 through May 21.

Thap Muoi's beautiful and immense lotus field



According to the Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Thap, the lotus development potentiality of the province is huge with about 600 hectares of lotus fields, and the Thap Muoi District holds a key role.





During the festival, many cultural and tourist activities will be organized, notably a set record of 200 dishes made of lotus, the second forum to connect tourism between Ho Chi Minh City and 13 Mekong Delta provinces and cities.Recently, the Korea - Asia Economic Cooperation Association (KOAECA) had a working session with Dong Thap Province. Dr. Lee Nam Kee, KOAECA chairman expressed his impression with Dong Thap Province where is one of the best business and investment environments in Vietnam following the assessment of the enterprise community through the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), especially image of lotus and gift products made of the plant.The KOAECA including large corporations in Korea in providing finance, technology, logistics, import and export of food, foodstuffs, agriculture, forestry and fishery products wishes to cooperate with Dong Thap Province’s strengths, especially business activities from lotus.

By Huynh Loi, Van Khuong- Translated by Huyen Huong