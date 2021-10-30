Districts join hands with businesses to restore production activities

Up to now, Go Vap District records around 70 percent of enterprises back to work.
According to Vice Chairman of Go Vap District People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Go Vap District established six working teams to guide the enterprises in building the plan of re-opening activities under the safety of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, to grasp and remove the current difficulties for enterprises related to mechanisms and administrative procedures.
Of which, the locality develops online public services on procedures, labor reports, insurance and taxes to create advantages for businesses.
District 11 is implementing the solutions to support enterprises to restore their production activities, create favorable conditions and attract labor forces to soon come back to their jobs.
According to the Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 11 Tran Phi Long, the district is accelerating the connection program between banks and enterprises, implementing the price stabilization programs, grasp the difficulties of enterprises to timely remove their barriers. Especially, the district creates favorable conditions on administrative and credit procedures for businesses and enterprises.
On the other hand, the district is carrying out tax relaxation for those enterprises who are in fields of essential products, received preferential tax policies according to the policy of the State.
The district facilitates and encourages enterprises to invest in production and business capital or to establish new ones in the economic recovery period after October 1; studies the regulations to reduce the rental fee of business places at the markets and mobilizes the reduction of the rental cost for private owners; gives support packages to needy workers.
District 7 and Thu Duc City reviewed and made the proposal of arranging land plots for building accommodations for workers. From now to October 31, the district will give more supports for businesses to bring their employees back to work.
According to Vice Chairman of Go Vap District People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Go Vap District established six working teams to guide the enterprises in building the plan of re-opening activities under the safety of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, to grasp and remove the current difficulties for enterprises related to mechanisms and administrative procedures.
Of which, the locality develops online public services on procedures, labor reports, insurance and taxes to create advantages for businesses.
(Illustrative photo:SGGP)
The district has also increasingly reviewed and grasped the capital needs of enterprises and collaborated with credit agencies to remove difficulties, ensure timely capital supply for enterprises, specifically collaborating with banks to carry out policies of supporting enterprises on debt payment term reconstruction, reducing the interest rate, appropriate fees and keeping the same debt group.On the other hand, the district implements a supportive policy on loosening the deadline for payment of value-added tax (VAT), corporate income tax, personal income tax and land rent in 2021 with simple procedures. Besides, the district launches trade promotion activities, continues to give more supports for businesses to promote their products, pays special attention to support the activities of connecting enterprises’ products to the distribution channels.
District 11 is implementing the solutions to support enterprises to restore their production activities, create favorable conditions and attract labor forces to soon come back to their jobs.
According to the Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 11 Tran Phi Long, the district is accelerating the connection program between banks and enterprises, implementing the price stabilization programs, grasp the difficulties of enterprises to timely remove their barriers. Especially, the district creates favorable conditions on administrative and credit procedures for businesses and enterprises.
On the other hand, the district is carrying out tax relaxation for those enterprises who are in fields of essential products, received preferential tax policies according to the policy of the State.
The district facilitates and encourages enterprises to invest in production and business capital or to establish new ones in the economic recovery period after October 1; studies the regulations to reduce the rental fee of business places at the markets and mobilizes the reduction of the rental cost for private owners; gives support packages to needy workers.
District 7 and Thu Duc City reviewed and made the proposal of arranging land plots for building accommodations for workers. From now to October 31, the district will give more supports for businesses to bring their employees back to work.