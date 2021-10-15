HCMC gives welfare package, calls for community support during “new normal”

People in need receiving cash support. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, the People’s Council of HCMC on June 25 passed a resolution to spend VND886 billion (about US$39 million) from the city budget to support people, small businesses and households affected by Covid-19.

The first phase of operation in July 2021 saw nearly 484,000 cases receiving support packages worth VND773 billion (US$34 million). The second phase was implemented in August where another 2 million cases received support. At the same time, the city helped another 121,300 cases with a total of VND1,451 billion (US$63.8) from the city’s budget.

Initially, HCMC planned to support 230,000 freelance workers and 60,000 workers taking unpaid leave, but in fact managed to do so for over 372,000 freelance workers and 81,000 workers.

Additionally, more than 14,400 people from August 23 to September 20 were sent essential food packages by the city’s fast response teams when contacting them via an app by the HCMC Welfare Center. The model was put into operation on August 15, with local volunteers and supporting members from the Saigon Times Club (also known as the HCMC Business Club 20-30).

According to Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC , Director of the HCMC Welfare Center Mrs. To Thi Bich Chau, the Welfare Center had sent out about 3 million essential goods packages, the budget for which was donated by individual benefactors.

The center also received donations of essential goods worth over VND145 billion (about US$6.4 million) and transferred them to field hospitals, charity food stalls, and nursing centers.

Meanwhile, the community of Vietnamese expatriates as well as local businesses have been doing what they can to support fellow compatriots. Dr. Tran Hai Linh, a Korean expatriate, Chairman of the Vietnam - Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA) had been turning his restaurants into storage units and having their managers become drivers transporting relief items.

VKBIA within September 2021 donated more than 24,000 essential goods packages and 500 medicine packages to the cause, as well as 800 gifts to disadvantaged children.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Tan Nghia