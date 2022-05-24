  1. Business

Da Lat fruit, vegetable prices see double increase

Recent rainy spells along with supply shortage and consumption demand increase have caused the prices of many vegetables, fruit and flowers in Da Lat and surrounding areas highly increase compared to last month.
Specifically, spinach is priced at VND25,000 (US$1.1) a kilogram, up VND10,000 (US$0.43) per kilogram, bell pepper price is double to reach VND53,000 a kilogram.
As for the vegetable, escarole lettuce is sold at VND22,000 (US$2.3) a kilogram, cabbage is priced at VND1,800 (US$0.08) a kilogram, each kilogram of string beans is sold at VND8,000 (US$0.34), tomato is priced at VND2,000 (US$0.09) a kilogram, napa cabbage has its price of VND8,000 (US$0.34) per kilogram and cucumber is priced at VND8,000 (US$0.34) a kilogram. 

The prices of some flowers in Da Lat also increased slightly. For instance, daisy price moves up VND5,000 to VND25,000 (US$1.1) for ten branches, a bundle of lily is priced at VND65,000 (US$2.8)-VND80,000 (US$3.4), an increase of VND5,000 (US$0.22)-VND10,000 (US$0.43). Gerbera is priced at VND30,000 (US$1.3) a dozen, carnation at VND32,000 (US$1.4) a dozen, up VND2,000 (US$0.09) a dozen compared to the previous week.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

