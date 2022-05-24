Da Lat fruit, vegetable prices see double increase

Specifically, spinach is priced at VND25,000 (US$1.1) a kilogram, up VND10,000 (US$0.43) per kilogram, bell pepper price is double to reach VND53,000 a kilogram.As for the vegetable, escarole lettuce is sold at VND22,000 (US$2.3) a kilogram, cabbage is priced at VND1,800 (US$0.08) a kilogram, each kilogram of string beans is sold at VND8,000 (US$0.34), tomato is priced at VND2,000 (US$0.09) a kilogram, napa cabbage has its price of VND8,000 (US$0.34) per kilogram and cucumber is priced at VND8,000 (US$0.34) a kilogram.
The prices of some flowers in Da Lat also increased slightly. For instance, daisy price moves up VND5,000 to VND25,000 (US$1.1) for ten branches, a bundle of lily is priced at VND65,000 (US$2.8)-VND80,000 (US$3.4), an increase of VND5,000 (US$0.22)-VND10,000 (US$0.43). Gerbera is priced at VND30,000 (US$1.3) a dozen, carnation at VND32,000 (US$1.4) a dozen, up VND2,000 (US$0.09) a dozen compared to the previous week.