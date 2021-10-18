Da Lat veggies, flower prices spike after easing of restrictions

Sellers usually buy vegetables and fruits including pole beans, broccoli, horn pepper, coron lettuce. Pole beans are sold at VND8,000 per kg while broccoli fetches VND18,000 a kg, both increasing by VND3,000 a kg. Horn pepper is offered for sale at VND17,000 a kg, an increase of VND8,000 a kg; coron lettuce is priced VND25,000 a kg, an increase of VND10,000 a kg and spinach is sold at VND35,000 a kg, an increase of VND15,000 a kg.

On average, vegetable farmers in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong harvest about 1,500 ha each week; accordingly, the output is estimated at 36,000 tons.

Moreover, according to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Lam Dong province, prices of flowers are tending upwards compared to the beginning of October 2021. Gerbera flower is priced at VND25,000 a dozen, up VND3,000 a dozen while auspicious flowers are priced at VND50,000 a kg, an increase of VND5,000 a kg. Especially, a bundle of Sorbone or Concador lilies fetches VND55,000-VND70,000 VND, up VND10,000.

Flower prices have increased after local administrations loosened social distancing restrictions between provinces and cities, and restaurants, hotels resumed their operation. Da Lat flowers are consumed in the northern and central provinces.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Uyen Phuong