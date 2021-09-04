Instant noodles of Acecook Vietnam's Hao Hao

The Department has just released detailed information on the results of controlling Ethylene Oxide residues in the food production process in Vietnam after the Food Safety Authority of Ireland recalled some batches of Acecook Vietnam's Hao Hao and Thien Huong noodles for containing banned Ethylene Oxide substance.

Moreover, the Department added that Ethylene Oxide content in exports greatly depend on the balance of trade between countries, regions or countries, import and export policies of each country, technical conditions, management methods, and consumers’ habits.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, these products have many components such as dry noodles, seasoning packages, vegetable packages, chili oil packages and there are many branches in the supply chain dedicated to different ingredients before being packaged in the final product.

Vietnam has not yet issued the regulation on the use of Ethylene Oxide in agricultural production or limiting Ethylene Oxide residues in food.

Therefore, the allowable Ethylene Oxide residue limit for the same food item may meet the regulations of this country or region but exceed the allowable threshold of another country or region. As a result, the Department of Science and Technology has asked enterprises to study and regularly update the information to control the standards of their products before exporting.

Moreover, businesses were advised to often evaluate production processes, machinery and equipment, and factory hygiene for the risk of causing food insecurity. They should periodically inspect their products and materials, especially outsourcing and manufacturing components to assess risks, control quality, and reduce risk levels.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan